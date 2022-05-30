

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation rose in May, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index grew 7.6 percent year-on-year in May, following a 7.2 percent rise in April.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 5.5 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.77 percent in May, after a 1.25 percent increase in the prior month.



Prices of food and drinks rose 0.9 percent and those of owner occupied housing grew 2.3 percent. Prices for new cars increased 2.1 percent and prices of petrol and diesel oil gained by 2.9 percent.



Meanwhile, international flight charges declined 6.9 percent.







