

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Monday, in line with markets across the region, as an announcement of additional stimulus in China, and relaxations in coronavirus restrictions in Shanghai helped raise optimism about recovery in the world's second largest economy.



Data showing an increase in Swiss non-farm payrolls in the first quarter contributed as well to market's rise.



The benchmark SMI, which stayed positive right through the day's session, settled with a gain of 89.09 points or 0.76% at 11,736.26.



Richemont climbed nearly 3%. ABB and Givaudan both gained nearly 2.5% and Lonza Group surged up 2.15%.



Logitech, Credit Suisse, Alcon, UBS Group and Sika gained 1.5 to 2%. Geberit and Swiss Re also ended notably higher.



Swisscom drifted down 1.18%. Partners Group and Zurich Insurance Group ended modestly lower.



In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group, SIG Combibloc and Zur Rose ended higher by 4.8 to 5.2%. Bachem Holding advanced 4.15%, while Straumann Holding, AMS, Swatch Group, Georg Fischer, BB Biotech, Ems Chemie Holding and Lindt & Spruengli gained 2.4 to 3.7%.



Sonova, Dufry, Tecan Group, Julius Baer and Schindler Holding also closed notably higher.



Shares of bakery giant ARYZTA zoomed 12.5% after raising its FY22 growth guidance.



Swiss Prime Site and PSP Swiss Property shed 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. Baloise Holding and Helvetia also ended weak.



In economic news, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed non-farm payrolls in Switzerland increased by 2.5% year-on-year to 5.227 million in the first quarter of 2022, after a 1.9% rise in the previous three-month period.



A report from the Swiss Economic Institute said Switzerland's leading KOF economic barometer fell to 96.8 in May of 2022 from an upwardly revised 103 in the previous month.







