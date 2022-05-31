

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a division of Novartis AG (NVS), on Tuesday announced the launch of a new global initiative- 'Act4Biosimilars' with a view to increasing adoption of biosimilar medicines by at least 30 percent in over 30 countries by 2030.



With this move, the drug maker aims to increase patient access to advanced medicines by facilitating greater approvability, accessibility, acceptability, and affordability of biosimilars around the globe to treat, prevent many life-threatening diseases such as cancer, psoriasis, arthritis, and others.



Zorana Maravic, CEO of Digestive Cancers Europe, said: 'As a result of their affordability, biosimilars have opened up a new realm of possibility for patients by enabling biological medicines to become more widely available to those in need of these advanced, life-changing treatments. However, until we address existing biosimilar access inequities, far too many patients will continue to miss out on treatment with the best possible medicines.'



Sandoz's initiative is supported by a multidisciplinary steering committee of patient advocacy leaders, healthcare professionals, biosimilar experts, and industry leaders from around the world.







