

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group Plc (NCC), a British cyber security adviser, said on Tuesday that its new CEO Mike Maddison will take up the role on July 7, not August 1 as expected earlier.



This was possible after Maddison getting necessary permission from the current employer EY, the company said in a statement.



He will replace outgoing chief executive Adam Palser, who had opted to step down after over four and a half years in the role.







