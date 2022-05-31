

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate decreased marginally to the lowest since June 2008, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate fell 2.4 percent in April from 2.5 percent in March and February.



The latest unemployment rate was the lowest since June 2008, when the share of unemployed in the labor force hit the same level, the agency said.



Gross unemployment fell by 900 persons to 70,000 in April from 70,900 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, rose to 1.0 percent in April from 0.9 percent in the previous month.







