

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit in April widened from the previous year, as imports rose faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to $6.113 billion in April from $3.080 billion in the last year. In March, the trade deficit was $8.2 billion.



Exports increased 24.6 percent annually in April and imports grew 35.0 percent.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade surplus was $647 million in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 8.4 percent monthly in April and imports remained unchanged.



On a calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports grew 27.8 percent and 37.6 percent, respectively.



During January to April, the trade deficit increased 130.0 percent year-on-year to $32.553 billion.







