

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE) on Tuesday announced John Stone as president and CEO, effective July 11 in place of David Petratis, who is planning to retire by Jan 2, 2023.



Stone, with more than 18 years of experience in senior leadership positions, currently serves as president of Deere & Company's (DE) Worldwide Construction, Forestry and Power Systems business.







