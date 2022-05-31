

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) said, on May 24, 2022, the company identified that it had become subject to a ransomware attack. The company's forensic investigation and assessment of the impact of the event is ongoing. Hanesbrands has notified law enforcement authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.



Hanesbrands said the company is in the early stages of its investigation and assessment of the event. As a result, the company cannot determine at this time whether or not such event will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.







