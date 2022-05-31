

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Experts are predicting a sharp increase in new coronavirus infections triggered by travels and gatherings during the three-day Memorial Day weekend.



The U.S.. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest national ensemble predicts that the number of newly reported Covid deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with 2,100 to 5,300 new deaths likely to be reported in the week ending June 18.



The national ensemble predicts that between 1,011,000 and 1,022,000 Covid deaths will be reported by this date.



Over the next 4 weeks, the number of newly reported deaths per week will likely increase in 12 jurisdictions, according to CDC.



The daily average of 109,105 Covid-19 cases as reported by the New York Times is more than six times the figure reported a year ago.



Experts believe the actual number of positive cases is much higher as many people who were diagnosed in at-home Covid-19 tests do not report them to health authorities.



All other Covid metrics in the U.S. are showing an upward trend.



The United States is averaging 368 deaths a day, marking a 22 percent increase within a fortnight.



The country is averaging 26,781 hospitalizations due to the viral disease per day, up 20 percent from two weeks ago. Out of this, 2,930 patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 23 percent rise in ICU admissions in the same period.



82,151,831 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



On Monday, 27 deaths and 27764 new cases were reported nationwide, as per The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center data.



1247 additional deaths were reported globally on the same day, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,289,228.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de