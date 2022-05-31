

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Salesforce (CRM) lowered its revenue outlook for the full year 2023, but lifted its adjusted earnings guidance. Shares gained 5% in the after-hours trading.



For the full year 2023, the company now expects revenues of $31.7 billion to $31.8 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.74 to $4.76 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $4.65 per share and revenues of $32.06 billion.



Previously, the company had expected revenues of $32.0 billion to $32.1 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.62 to $4.64 per share.



CRM closed Tuesday's trading at $160.24, down $4.86 or 2.94%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, gained $8.69 or 5.42%, in the after-hours trading.







