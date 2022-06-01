

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 31% at $3.21 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is up over 15% at $11.42 BurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI) is up over 13% at $4.00 RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) is up over 9% at $24.16 Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is up over 8% at $174.57 Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is up over 6% at $44.05 Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is up over 6% at $7.47 Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is up over 6% at $4.40 Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE) is up over 6% at $2.89 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) is up over 5% at $19.06



In the Red



Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) is down over 17% at $5.27 JanOne Inc. (JAN) is down over 15% at $3.16 Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) is down over 12% at $8.27 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is down over 8% at $319.97 Fluor Corporation (FLR) is down over 6% at $26.52 BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is down over 6% at $3.05 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) is down over 5% at $23.00







