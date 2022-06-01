

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate remained stable in April, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate was 8.4 percent in April, same as seen in March. Economists had forecast the rate to ease to 8.3 percent.



The employment rate remained unchanged at 59.9 percent in April.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, fell to 23.8 percent in April from 25.1 percent a month ago.



The level of employment grew 0.6 percent during the February to April period for a total of 141,000 more employees, ISTAT said.







