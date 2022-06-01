

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - At an investor presentation at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference later on Wednesday, Delta Air Lines (DAL, DALRQ.PK) raised its adjusted revenue forecast for the June quarter 2022, based on broad-based demand and pricing strength across consumer, business and international travel, with improvement expected through the quarter.



For the June quarter, the company expects about 100 percent growth year-over-year in adjusted total revenue to $12.4 billion to $12.5 billion for the June quarter, up from the prior guidance for a 93 to 97 percent growth.



On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $12.93 for the quarter.



Meanwhile, total capacity is expected to be 82 to 83 percent, edging down from the prior guidance of about 84 percent.



Operating margin is now projects to be 13 to 14 percent, up slightly from the prior forecast of 12 to 14 percent. This is despite lower capacity and fuel prices that are more than 70 percent higher.







