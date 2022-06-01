

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for May and construction spending for April are set for release at 10:00 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the euro and the pound, it retreated against the franc and the yen.



The greenback was worth 129.36 against the yen, 1.0706 against the euro, 1.2535 against the pound and 0.9607 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.







