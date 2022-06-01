

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Tuesday recorded one of the highest daily Covid positive case counts in recent months.



With 198400 new cases reporting, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 84,218,910, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



2275 Covid deaths reported on the same day is also one of the highest in recent months. With this, the total U.S. Covid casualties reached 1,007,059.



The United States is averaging 98688 cases a day, down 2 percent from two weeks ago, and 298 deaths a day, marking a 6 percent fall within a fortnight, New York Times' latest tally shows.



There is a comparatively lower number of hospital admissions dude to the pandemic.



The country is averaging 26512 hospitalizations due to the viral disease per day, up 16 percent from two weeks ago.



Out of this, 2,928 patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 20 percent rise in ICU admissions in the same period.



82,239,607 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



3468 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,293,029.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de