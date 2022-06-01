

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$5.03 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$7.62 million, or -$0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$4.65 million or -$0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to $28.31 million from $21.16 million last year.



American Superconductor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $23 - $26 Mln



