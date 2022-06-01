

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PVH Corp. (PVH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $133.1 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $99.9 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $2.12 billion from $2.08 billion last year.



PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $133.1 Mln. vs. $99.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.94 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $2.12 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.



