

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded higher on Thursday despite growing worries about slowing economic growth and record high inflation.



Euro zone producer price data for May is awaited, with analysts expecting the rise in prices to slow month-on-month.



The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 63 points, or 1 percent, to 6,482 after declining 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



Remy Cointreau shares soared more than 4 percent. The spirits firm posted a significant surge in earnings for fiscal 2021-22, reflecting an increase in segment sales.



The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor also said it was eyeing double-digit sales growth for its first quarter.







