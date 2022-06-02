

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Four people were killed and several others wounded when a gunman opened fire at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wednesday.



The unidentified shooter died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police say.



The shooting spree occurred on the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building on the campus of St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said at a news conference.



He told reporters that police arrived at the scene within three minutes of receiving a call about an active shooter at 16:52 PM ET.



The assailant was armed with a rifle and a handgun. The motive behind the attack is not known.



The latest incident of gun violence in the U.S. comes just a week after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in a shooting spree at an elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.



The teenage shooter, who was carrying a handgun and an AR-15 rifle, was killed by law enforcement at the scene.



President Joe Biden said then it's high time the country have the courage to deal with the crime and stand up to the gun lobbies.



Biden has been briefed about the Tulsa shooting, the White House said.



Biden had signed a set of executive orders last year aimed at curbing gun violence in the wake of a series of mass shootings that shocked the country.



In spite of tough federal measures, U.S. cities are going through a historic spike in homicides and violence, mainly targeting Black and brown Americans.







