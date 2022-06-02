

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Communicorp has recalled about 600,000 Aflac plush promotional ducks due to violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans.



According to a the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, components of the recalled promotional ducks contain levels of certain phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate content standard. A component of the promotional fishing duck also contains a level of lead that exceeds the federal lead content standard. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled plush promotional ducks. Communicorp is contacting Aflac employees and licensed agents who purchased these plush promotional ducks directly.



The recall involves plush ducks that were distributed by Aflac to consumers as a promotional item. The six-inch plush Aflac promotional ducks include Accident Duck, Business Duck, Fishing Duck, Police Duck, PGA Duck, One Day Pay Duck, Heisman Duck and Lifeguard Duck.



The products were sold directly to Aflac employees and licensed agents from February 2009 through March 2021 for between $5 and $8 and distributed as a promotional free giveaway item to customers.







