

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Demdaco has recalled about 56,200 microwavable bowl holders due to risk of fire.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bowl holder's fabric can char after being microwaved for the suggested three minutes, posing a fire hazard.



The company said it has received three reports of incidents of charring from the bowl holders catching fire. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves Demdaco brand microwavable bowl holders made of cotton and linen fabric. They measure 6.5 inches square for the small bowl holder, 8 inches square for the large bowl holder and were sold in 27 designs.



The company has customers to immediately stop using the recalled microwavable bowl holders and contact Demdaco for a full refund. Consumers can return the bowl holder to the place where it was purchased or request free return shipping by contacting Demdaco directly.



The product was sold gift shops, hardware stores, florists, drug stores and pharmacies nationwide and online at Demdaco.com, Target.com, Amazon.com and Zulily.com from June 2020 through March 2022 for about $23.







