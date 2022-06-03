

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) said its partner Biogen reported results from the phase 3 VALOR study and its open-label extension of tofersen, which is being evaluated for people with superoxide dismutase 1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The data showed that earlier initiation of tofersen, compared to delayed initiation, slowed declines in clinical function, respiratory function, muscle strength and quality of life. Early survival data suggested a lower risk of death or permanent ventilation with earlier initiation of tofersen.



Biogen licensed tofersen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals under a collaborative development and license agreement.







