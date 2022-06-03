

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, with respect to the agreement for the company to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share. The expiration of the HSR waiting period occurred on June 2, 2022. This was a condition to the closing of the pending deal.



Twitter noted that the completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by stockholders and the receipt of remaining applicable regulatory approvals.







