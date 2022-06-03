

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm warnings across the southern half of the Florida Peninsula and the Keys.



Tropical Storm Alex or a tropical depression is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to those areas into the weekend.



'The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and become a tropical storm later today, and some slight strengthening is possible while it approaches Florida' on Friday and Friday night, the hurricane center said.



A tropical storm warning is in effect Friday morning for the entire southern half of the Florida Peninsula, including Miami, Sarasota, the Florida Keys, West Palm Beach, Melbourne, Dry Tortuga, Florida Bay and Lake Okeechobee, as well as along Florida's west coast, south of the middle of Longboat Key to Englewood, and the state's east coast, south of the Volusia-Brevard county line to Card Sound Bridge.



Tropical storm warnings have also been issued in western Cuba and the northwestern Bahamas.



Due to forecasted tropical depression in Florida, Delta Airlines issued a travel waiver for its passengers who may be impacted on travels scheduled for June 3 and 4.



With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before June 7, the same cabin of service as originally booked, Delta said in a press release.



If travel is rebooked after June 7, any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de