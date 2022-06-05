S&T: S&T announced that the change of the company's corporate name decided by the company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May, 2022 to Kontron AG and the associated amendment to the articles of association was entered in the Austrian commercial register on the 1st of June, 2022. Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG: "We are setting the strategic course for further growth in the high-margin IoT market. The change of name to "Kontron", a brand with high recognition on the market, is a further step in this direction." The company has changed its name due to the focus of Kontron AG and its group companies on technologies related to the Internet of Things (IoT), which have been marketed under the Kontron brand for several years. The Group already ...

