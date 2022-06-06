

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday see May results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the services index had a score of 36.2 and the composite was at 37.2.



Australia will see May figures for job ads from ANZ and the inflation forecast for TD Securities. In April, job ads slipped 0.6 percent on month, while the inflation gauge suggested a monthly decline of 0.1 percent.



Hong Kong will see May results for its private sector PMI from S&P Global; in April, the index score was 51.7.



Thailand will release May numbers for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.34 percent on month and 4.65 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.00 percent.



Finally, the markets in South Korea (Memorial Day), Malaysia (Yang Dipertuan Agong's birthday) and New Zealand (queen's birthday) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.







