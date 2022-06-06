

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Urban Remedy is recalling its Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose due to the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The product may contain fresh organic strawberries linked to the FDA outbreak investigation of FreshKampo organic strawberries.



The U.S. And Canada health regulators are probing a hepatitis A outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. The outbreak in Minnesota, California and Canada was mostly linked to strawberries with the FreshKampo or HEB labels and purchased between March 5 and April 25 this year.



Urban Remedy's recalled product involves LOT 1232 with BEST BY 7/17/2022. The product was sold in a 12oz resealable plastic bottle at various retail stores in CA, NM, VA, CO, WA, OR, CO, NY, PA, AZ, IL, OH, MD, WI, TX, WY, MO, ME, KY, MI, NC, MA, NE, and UT states between 5/17/2022 - 5/29/2022.



Urban Remedy contracts Youngstown Grape Distributors Inc. to co-manufacture the affected product, which may contain strawberries linked to the FDA outbreak investigation.



Hepatitis A is a contagious yet treatable virus that infects the liver, causing it to swell and malfunction. Most people catch the virus from contaminated food or water. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the Urban Remedy product to date.



Customers are urged not to consume the affected product, and to consult a health care provider if consumed. Those who purchased product with the affected lot number are asked to dispose of the item or return it to place of purchase for full credit.



FDA earlier had noted that the affected strawberries were sold at stores like HEB, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers, Trader Joe's, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.







