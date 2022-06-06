

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Monday as China eased lockdown restrictions and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China to fight inflation.



Investors and policymakers await the release of U.S. inflation data this week after EU inflation shocked many with a record high reading last week.



Market participants also await a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting later this week for confirmation whether the central bank will raise rates at the July 21 policy meeting.



The benchmark DAX climbed 141 points, or 1 percent, 14,601 after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Banks gained ground, with Commerzbank surging 4.1 percent and Deutsche Bank adding 2.5 percent.







