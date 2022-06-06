

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Monday announced it will invest $120 million at its Kalamazoo, Michigan, facility, enabling U.S.-based production in support of its COVID-19 oral treatment, Paxlovidtm.



The investment will expand the production of active pharmaceutical ingredient and registered starting materials used in the manufacture of nirmatrelvir, a novel main protease inhibitor originating in Pfizer's laboratories, which will create more than 250 additional high-skilled jobs at Pfizer's Kalamazoo site.



This investment is another major step in Pfizer's effort to bring more key biopharmaceutical manufacturing to the U.S., increasing Pfizer's capability to produce and supply treatments and medicines for patients in the U.S. and around the world.



'Pfizer Global Supply has made the impossible possible, making billions of vaccine doses and now millions of treatment courses to help battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,' said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. 'By increasing production at our Michigan facility, we are both helping patients around the world and expanding important manufacturing innovation to the U.S. This investment builds upon our $5 billion of investments across our manufacturing and distribution portfolio since 2017 to support the ongoing growth of U.S. manufacturing leadership.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de