

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate announcement is due at 12:30 am ET Tuesday. The RBA is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 0.35 percent to 0.60 percent.



Before the announcement, the aussie traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback and euro, it advanced against the yen and the kiwi.



The aussie was worth 95.24 against the yen, 1.4876 against the euro, 0.7182 against the greenback and 1.1092 against the kiwi at 12:25 am ET.







