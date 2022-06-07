

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Naperville, Illinois -based Wilton Industries, Inc. is recalling select lots of two Sprinkle products citing the possible presence of undeclared milk, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix, which were distributed nationally through retail stores and online including www.wilton.com in the United States.



The recall of Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles (710-5364) impacts lots 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, 21022Z, while Rainbow Sprinkles Mix (710-0-0627) includes lots 21005Z and 21111Z.



According to the agency, although the product label does indicate that it may contain milk, the products have been recalled as some samples of the product were found to contain milk.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar incidents, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania- based Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma's Cuisine in early May called back multiple varieties of frozen cheese-filled pierogis citing undeclared milk allergen.



In May, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS issued a public health alert against Weis Markets' ready-to-eat or RTE General Tso Chicken meals due to misbranding and undeclared milk.







