

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday and the British pound fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks after Prime Minister survived a 'no-confidence' vote by 211 votes to 148 votes against his leadership.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,602 after closing 1 percent higher the previous day.



Ted Baker shares plunged nearly 20 percent after the fashion chain said that its preferred bidder will not make a takeover offer.



National Express slumped 7 percent. The public transport company said that its revenue continues to track close to pre-pandemic 2019 levels.



In the short-term, the company expects the recovery in profitability to lag revenue recovery, and hence for margins initially to be below target 2022-2027 average.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de