

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's UN Ambassador has stormed out of a UN Security Council meeting in protest against the European Union blaming his country for triggering a global food crisis after its invasion of Ukraine.



Addressing Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia at the 15-member UN apex body on Monday, European Council President Charles Michel said, 'Mr. Ambassador of the Russian Federation, let's be honest, the Kremlin is using food supplies as a stealth missile against developing countries.'



'The dramatic consequences of Russia's war are spilling over across the globe. This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilizing entire regions,' he added.



Michel also accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the ongoing bloody war.



As he was leaving the Security Council conference hall, a visibly irritated Nebenzia refuted the allegations and said what the top EU official said was a lie.



Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned about a global food crisis caused by Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports that facilitate Ukraine's grain exports.



Ukraine, which is a major supplier of the world's wheat, corn and sunflower oil demand, exported 4.5 million tons of agricultural produce every month before the Russian invasion.



Global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel, and fertilizer are soaring since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.



Meanwhile, intense battle is going on in Severodonetsk, as the Russian forces are trying to seize control of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.



Ukraine Armed Forces said Russia is attacking the strategic industrial city using artillery, aircraft, and helicopters.



The British Defence Ministry said in its latest update that Moscow plans to cut off Severodonetsk and its adjoining regions from both the north and south. Ukrainian forces recaptured parts of Severodonetsk, the MOD said on Tuesday.



The Ukrainian Navy claimed that ships of the Russian Black Sea fleet have withdrawn to more than 100 kilometers from Ukrainian shores as a result of its attacks with missiles and drones.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de