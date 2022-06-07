

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 120265 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 84,885,712, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



274 Covid deaths reported on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,008,881.



Cases have fallen by 8 percent and deaths by 15 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 29000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 15 percent over the last two weeks. More than 3,100 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



82,671,524 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



993 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,300,060.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 221,506,997 Americans, or 66.7 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 91.2 percent of people above 65.



46.9 percent of the eligible population, or 103,900,589 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet today to discuss an Emergency Use Authorization request by Novavax for a coronavirus vaccine for adults.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de