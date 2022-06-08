

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nottingham, New Hampshire -based Buzzagogo Inc. is recalling one lot of Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy to the consumer level due to potential microbial contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall was initiated after FDA testing found some product to contain elevated levels of yeast & mold and may contain the bacteria Bacillus cereus.



The Nasal Swab Remedy is used to lessen seasonal allergy symptoms and is packaged in individual tubes for topical nasal application. The affected Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy lot is 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116.



Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy, lot # 2006491, was distributed across the United States to wholesale distributors, retail stores and online on Amazon.com and the company web site.



The use of the affected product in immunocompromised patients could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as bacteremia/sepsis, pneumonia, invasive fungal rhinosinusitis, or disseminated fungal infection.



In non-immunocompromised patients, the use of the defective product may result in infectious complications, for instance bacteremia or noninvasive fungal rhinosinusitis. In this population, who are likely to use the product more, the infections are expected to be less severe and more readily responsive to treatment.



Buzzagogo has not received any complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events related to this recalled lot to date.



The company is arranging for return or replacement of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors or retailers with the recalled product are asked to stop using it, discard any remaining product and contact the company for a full refund.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de