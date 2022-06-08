

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Wednesday amid growth worries after preliminary figures showed Germany's industrial production grew less than expected in April.



Industrial production rose a price, seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.7 percent from March, when output fell a 3.7 percent, which was revised from 3.9 percent, Destatis said. Economists had forecast 1.0 percent growth.



On a year-on-year basis, production decreased 2.2 percent in April after a 3.1 percent slump in the previous month.



The benchmark DAX dropped 0.3 percent to 14,514 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.



Banks traded lower, with Deutsche Bank falling nearly 2 percent after Swiss lender Credit Suisse warned of a likely group-wide second-quarter loss, citing 'challenging' market conditions.







