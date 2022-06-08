

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) announced positive results of COVID-19 treatment Evusheld in TACKLE Phase III treatment trial. Evusheld significantly prevented COVID-19 disease progression or death in the outpatient treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19.



In the morning trading in London, AstraZeneca shares were gaining more than 1 percent.



The company said the detailed results from the TACKLE Phase III outpatient treatment trial showed AstraZeneca's Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442) provided clinically and statistically significant protection against progression to severe COVID-19 or death from any cause compared to placebo.



Treatment with Evusheld earlier in the disease course leads to more favourable outcomes, the company noted.



The data have been published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.



TACKLE was conducted in non-hospitalised adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who were symptomatic for seven days or less. In the trial, 90% of participants were at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19 due to co-morbidities or age.



The company said it is discussing the TACKLE data with regulatory authorities and continue to progress submissions in both treatment and prophylaxis indications to help combat COVID-19 on all fronts.



AstraZeneca previously announced positive high-level results from the TACKLE Phase III trial in the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19.



Evusheld is being developed with support from the US government. Under the terms of the licensing agreement with Vanderbilt, AstraZeneca will pay single-digit royalties on future net sales.



In London, AstraZeneca shares were trading at 10,338 pence, up 1.1 percent.







