

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's exports increased at a softer pace in May, while growth in imports remained unchanged, figures from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.



Exports increased 12.5 percent year-on-year in May, after an 18.8 percent rise in April. Economists had forecast shipments to rise 13.0 percent.



Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, and mineral increased in May, while exports of plastics & rubber and articles declined from last year.



Imports rose 26.7 percent annually in May, same as seen in the previous month. Economists had expected a 19.75 percent increase.



The trade surplus totaled US$2.405 billion in May. Economists had expected a surplus of US$4.6 billion.







