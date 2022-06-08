

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) announced the FDA has granted inaxaplin Breakthrough Therapy Designation for APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based on the Phase 2 clinical study of inaxaplin in patients with APOL1-mediated FSGS, a form of APOL1-mediated chronic kidney disease.



Also, the European Medicines Agency has granted inaxaplin Priority Medicines designation for APOL1-mediated chronic kidney disease. The PRIME designation was granted based on clinical proof-of-concept data from phase 2 study of inaxaplin in APOL1-mediated FSGS.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de