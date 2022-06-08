

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a few minutes at the start, the Switzerland stock market was down in negative territory on Wednesday amid rising worries about global economy after the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development slashed global growth forecasts.



Data showing a drop in Swiss unemployment rate helped limit market's downside.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 66.79 points or 0.58% at 11,467.39, up from the day's low of 11,411.43. The index touched a high of 11,549.67 at the start.



UBS Group ended lower by 2.6%. Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group, SGS, ABB, Nestle and Sika shed 1.25 to 1.6%.



Partners Group, Givaudan and Swisscom lost 0.7 to 1%, while Geberit ended lower by about 0.5%.



Credit Suisse plunged more than 7% after a profit warning, but rebounded as the session progressed to eventually close with a strong gain of about 3.8%. The stock rallied on reports that U.S.-based State Street is planning a takeover bid for the lender.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Kuehne & Nagel tanked more than 7%. Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Flughafen Zurich and Julius Baer lost 2 to 2.5%, while Dufry ended nearly 2% down.



BB Biotech and Tecan Group climbed 3.65% and 3.25%, respectively. Bachem Holding gained about 1.5%, while Georg Fischer advanced nearly 1%.



Data released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed the unadjusted unemployment rate in Switzerland dropped to 2.1% in May from 2.3% in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 6,387 persons to 98,004 in May from 104,391 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, decreased to 1.5% in May from 1.6% in April.



Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 2.2% in May, which was also in line with economists' forecast.







