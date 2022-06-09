

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L, BTI), a British maker of cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products, on Thursday said that it maintains the guidance for the fiscal 2022 on strong revenue and volume growth.



For the full year, the firm still expects a revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent at constant currency. The company had posted revenues of 25.684 billion pounds for the fiscal 2021.



The London-headquartered firm also continues to project a mid-single figure adjusted EPS growth at constant currency.



By applying current foreign exchange rates, the tobacco company still projects a translation tailwind of 2 percent on adjusted EPS growth for the first half and 5 percent for the full year.



For 2022, the Group expects a gross capex of around 700 million pounds, previously around 750 million pounds, broadly in-line with adjusted depreciation and amortization.



Jack Bowles, Chief Executive, said: 'We are proud that BAT's transformation continues at pace, with strong revenue and volume growth in all three New Categories driving share gains across our key markets. We are leveraging the strength and increasing scale of our three global drive brands, and are continuing to reduce New Category losses. Our New Category business is increasingly contributing to Group performance, and we are confident in delivering our £5bn New Category revenue and profitability targets by 2025.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de