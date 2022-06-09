

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Takeda (TAK) said its dengue vaccine candidate, TAK-003, prevented 84% of hospitalized dengue cases and 61% of symptomatic dengue cases, with no important safety risks identified, in the overall population including both seropositive and seronegative individuals through four and a half years after vaccination in the phase 3 Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study trial. The company said these long-term results supplement previously published TIDES data that showed the candidate vaccine met its primary endpoint of overall vaccine efficacy against virologically-confirmed dengue.



The company noted that, while the long-term follow-up for the primary two-dose series has been completed, the TIDES trial remains ongoing to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a booster dose.



TAK-003 is undergoing regulatory review for the prevention of dengue disease in children and adults in the European Union and select dengue-endemic countries.







