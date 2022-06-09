

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit widened in April, as imports rose faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 542 million in April from EUR 103 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was EUR 178 million.



Exports increased 4.0 percent yearly in April, after a 36.0 percent rise in March.



Imports rose 31.0 percent annually in April, after a 32.0 percent increase in the previous month.



The main export partners were Finland, Latvia and Sweden, and the import partners were Finland, Lithuania and Russia.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de