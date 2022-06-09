

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Owing to a strike by ground staff, Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) has cancelled 85 flights at the Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris. The unions are demanding an increase of 300 euros to their base wages, and better working conditions.



Earlier, the Direction Generale de l'Aviation Civile asked airlines to reduce their schedules to avoid delays. Air France is one of the main airlines operating from the airport.



On Wednesday, security staff at the Charles De Gaulle airport were on strike to protest against extra pressure on employees due to the shortages in staff.







