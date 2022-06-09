

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its meetings with investors later in June, CVS Health (CVS) on Thursday reaffirmed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $6.93 to $7.13 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.40 per share.



The company had in early December 2021 projected total revenues for the full-year 2022 to be between $304.0 billion and $309.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.36 per share on revenues of $308.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







