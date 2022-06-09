Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Elvis Presley-NFT sorgt für extreme Kursphantasie! Publikum flippt aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRCW ISIN: KYG8601N1088 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
07.06.22
22:00 Uhr
9,100 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYMBOTIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYMBOTIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP
FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP INC2,7600,00 %
FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC10,160-29,69 %
SINGULARITY FUTURE TECHNOLOGY LTD3,640+2,25 %
SOCKET MOBILE INC3,203-0,28 %
SYMBOTIC INC9,1000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.