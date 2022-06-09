

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean energy technology company FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a second-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $31.02 million or $0.08 per share, wider than $19.72 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues for the quarter increased 17 percent to $16.38 million from $13.95 million in the same quarter last year.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.05 per share on revenues of $32.58 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







