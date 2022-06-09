

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French payroll employment increased for the fifth consecutive quarter in the three months ended March, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.



Payroll employment, which includes the private and public sectors, rose 0.3 percent quarterly in the March quarter, following a revised 0.6 percent increase in the December quarter.



Private sector payroll employment climbed 0.3 percent, or by 69,500 jobs in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter. Employment in the public sector showed a moderate increase of 0.2 percent, or by 9,200 jobs.



On a yearly basis, total payroll employment grew 2.9 percent in the first quarter, mainly driven by the growth of work-study contracts.



Among sectors, market services contributed the most to the increase in overall payroll employment in the current quarter, climbing 0.5 percent from the fourth quarter. Non-market services also logged a positive rise of 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, temporary employment dropped 1.7 percent, which was the first decline in two years.







