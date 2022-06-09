

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) on Thursday announced its first seasonal beverage, Watermelon Limeade, that would be available for a limited time at all restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.



The new Watermelon Limeade from farmer-created Tractor Beverage Co. features the bright and refreshing flavor of sweet watermelon and real lime. Tractor Beverage Company is the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution for foodservice.



For a limited time, Watermelon Limeade joins Chipotle's organic beverage line up of Tractor's Lemonade, Mandarin Agua Fresca, and Berry Agua Fresca, which are available for dine-in and carry out. Made exclusively for Chipotle, the bottled Tractor Beverage Lemonade and Black Tea are also available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.



The company also said that five percent of profits from the sale of these beverages would be donated to causes that support farmers.



Chipotle's Culinary team partnered with Tractor Beverage to create a Watermelon Limeade recipe that complements Chipotle's 53 real ingredients.



In 2021, Chipotle had leveraged its stage-gate process to test Watermelon Limeade in Atlanta, Kansas City, and Orange County, Calif., before deciding on a launch strategy.







