

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS), an American wireless network operator majority owned by German firm Deutsche Telekom, on Thursday announced its first-ever T-Mobile 5G Hotspot, to be available from June 16.



The new service taps into T-Mobile's extended range 5G signals for broad nationwide coverage and ultra capacity 5G for super-fast speeds - as fast as Wi-Fi - in hundreds of cities, the company said in a statement.



The T-Mobile Hotspot also allows its users to connect up to 32 devices for simultaneous connectivity featuring a 6460mAh battery for all-day usage for a seamless 5G connectivity.







